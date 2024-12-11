NPP polling agents storm party office to demand payment of 500 cedis allowance

Some individuals who reportedly served as polling agents for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the Saturday, 7 December general election are demanding the payment of their 500 cedis allowances.
A video shared on social media shows a group of angry agents besieging the party’s constituency office in Ejisu, located in the Ashanti Region, to demand their payment.
One of the agents, who identified herself as Serwaa, expressed her frustrations, stating:
They don’t want to pay us after we’ve worked for them. The leaders of the NPP have decided to take us for granted because they cheated us on previous occasions. But we would not allow them to take this one. They have to pay us 500 cedis, but they’ve only given us 200 cedis and plan to keep the 300 cedis balance. We are here to take our money.
The NPP lost the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections to the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
On Sunday, 8 December, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat during a brief press conference. According to him, the NPP’s internal collation had confirmed that the NDC had won both the presidential and parliamentary elections in a “decisive victory.”
In a press briefing on Monday, 9 December 2024, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa officially announced the election results. Based on results from 677 out of the 276 constituencies across the 16 regions, John Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), followed by the NPP’s Dr Bawumia, who garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61%).
Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called for calm among party supporters, urging them to unite in preparation for the 2028 general election.