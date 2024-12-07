Police launch urgent manhunt for Mujaheed Suraj after shooting at polling station in Central Region

The Ghana Police Service has initiated a manhunt for a suspect, Mujaheed Suraj, also known as Mims, in connection with a shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, located in the Central Region.

According to reports, Mims allegedly shot a man in the leg during a confrontation. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

Police have launched an extensive investigation and are actively searching for the suspect. They are also urging the public to report any information that may assist in locating Mims. The Ghana Police Service is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Violence during elections can have severe consequences, including undermining voter confidence, discouraging turnout, and disrupting the voting process. It can also lead to the destruction of electoral materials, delays in results, and questions about the legitimacy of the outcome. In extreme cases, electoral violence damages the country's democratic integrity and fuels long-term political and social instability.

As voting continues and nears its conclusion, it is essential for all electors, political parties, and citizens to remain committed to the principles of peace and fairness. The outcome of the election should reflect the will of the people, and this can only be achieved in an environment where respect for each other's views and rights prevails.