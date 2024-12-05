The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are set to hold their final campaign rallies today in the Greater Accra Region ahead of the December 7th presidential and parliamentary elections.

The NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will host their event at Zurak Park, Madina, starting at 12:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the NPP’s candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will hold their “Possibilities Victory Rally” at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate Park, Legon, at 12:30 p.m.

Both events are expected to attract massive crowds and key figures from each party, prompting the Ghana Police Service to announce heightened security measures to prevent clashes due to the close proximity of the venues.

In a statement dated 4th December 2024 and signed by Director of Public Affairs ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the police expressed concerns about the rally locations being too close:

Although the Police would have preferred the two political parties to consider relocating their rally venues due to their close proximity along the Accra-Madina stretch, both parties indicated that such a change would be politically disadvantageous to them.

The Police have issued traffic guidelines to manage the situation effectively:

NPP supporters travelling from the Adenta direction are advised to turn left at Ritz Junction and proceed towards the American House, continuing on this route and connecting with Opkonglo through to the UG Sports Directorate park. Also, those coming from the Dome direction should turn right at Haatso Junction and follow the route towards the GIMPA direction to access the University of Ghana.

NDC supporters travelling from Tetteh Quarshie are advised to turn right at Shiashie, along Lagos Avenue, connecting with Trinity Avenue to UPSA, and turn left on the UPSA road to the main Madina-Accra highway and turn right to their rally ground. Those coming from the Dome direction should take a left turn at the KFC Junction and head towards the Wisconsin area. In addition, supporters coming from the Adenta direction can use any suitable route to access the rally location.

The North Legon and Memuna roads will be blocked to the general public to enable NDC party supporters to have space to undertake their rally.

The police advised:

We wish to inform the public that, apart from the North Legon and Memuna roads, which will be closed, all other roads will remain open to normal traffic. However, due to the rallies, there is expected to be heavy traffic congestion. Commuters are therefore advised to consider using alternative routes to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, groups and motorbike riders are restricted to approved routes, and police officers will be stationed strategically to ensure safety. The public is advised to contact the Police Election Emergency Command Centre on 0800311311 for assistance in case of security concerns.

The Police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace before, during, and after the elections.