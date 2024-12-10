Rising cost of running for political office in Ghana and its threat to democracy

Following the recent presidential and parliamentary elections, concerns over the high cost of running for political office in Ghana have resurfaced.

Amid discussions on political funding, Pul Ghana spoke with Mr William Nyarko, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for International Law, about this growing challenge and its implications for governance and democracy. He emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive framework to regulate campaign financing, warning that the current unregulated environment fosters corruption.

A Growing Financial Burden

Running for Parliament in Ghana is not only a test of political resolve but also an increasingly expensive endeavour. Since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1993, the influence of money in politics has risen dramatically. A 2018 study by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy and the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) revealed that the cost of running for office increased by 59% between 2012 and 2016.

By 2022, CDD estimates indicated that running for a parliamentary seat required an average of GHC 4 million. This expenditure is divided roughly equally between nurturing a constituency and campaigning during both the primaries and the general election.