Ursula Owusu-Ekuful refutes food rejection claims by Ablekuma West constituents

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, has strongly rejected claims that food distributed by her team to party agents on election day was refused by constituents.

She labelled the reports as reckless, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and damage her reputation.

Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stated that no such incident took place, stressing that the narrative lacked any factual basis. She also condemned the platform responsible for the publication, accusing it of neglecting fundamental journalistic standards of fact-checking and accuracy.



“My commitment to the people of Ablekuma West is unwavering. Over the years, I have served this constituency with integrity and a deep respect for its people, prioritising their welfare above all else. My team is focused on ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process, and any logistical support provided was well-received by all involved,” she stated in a press release.

The MP voiced her disappointment at what she described as a deliberate attempt to create division and undermine the unity and trust she has diligently worked to establish with her constituents. She urged the public to ignore the false report and reassured her constituents of her unwavering commitment and humility in serving them.

