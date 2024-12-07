'Vote for change' - Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang urges Ghanaians after casting her vote

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the vice-presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to vote for change, emphasising the significance of their vote in driving the necessary transformation for the country.



After casting her vote at the M.A. JHS A polling station in Komenda, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang commended the peaceful atmosphere of the election process, expressing optimism that it would continue without disruption throughout the day.



The former Education Minister took the opportunity to encourage all citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, underscoring the crucial role their vote plays in shaping Ghana's future.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is running alongside former President John Dramani Mahama as part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s effort to reclaim power, urged voters to prioritise the future of the nation when making their decision. She expressed strong confidence that the election results would reflect Ghanaians' overwhelming desire for a shift in leadership and governance.

If the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the upcoming elections, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will make history as Ghana's first-ever female vice president. Her candidacy marks a significant milestone in the country's political landscape, showcasing progress in gender representation and leadership.