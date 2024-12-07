Voting ends in Ghana’s 2024 elections amid incidents of violence, alleged electoral malpractices

Voting in Ghana’s 2024 general elections has officially concluded, with the counting of ballots currently underway at polling centres nationwide. The Electoral Commission has provided multiple media briefings to update the public on its operations, while the elections have been marked by notable incidents of violence, arrests, and allegations of electoral malpractice.

Arrests and a Fatal Shooting in Nyankpala

In Nyankpala, located in the Northern Region, a shooting incident resulted in the tragic death of one individual and left another injured. The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the incident. The suspects—Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed—are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Tensions in Obuasi East

In the Obuasi East constituency, a confrontation between military personnel and the Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) escalated into an alleged assault on two armed soldiers. The soldiers had reportedly arrived at a polling centre during voting when the incident occurred.

Disruption at Okaikwei South

The St. Theresa’s School polling station in the Okaikwei South constituency experienced significant disruption after a group, allegedly linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was found in possession of suspected counterfeit ballots. The discovery heightened tensions at the polling station, causing temporary interruptions in the voting process.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

In addition to these incidents, allegations of ballot stuffing and vote-buying have surfaced, fuelling mutual accusations between the NPP and the NDC. Both parties have traded blame over the disturbances, with tensions simmering in several constituencies.

Electoral Commission Assures Transparency

The Electoral Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process, urging calm as vote counting progresses. The Commission has also promised timely updates as results from polling centres are tallied.

Ghana’s 2024 elections have once again highlighted the challenges of maintaining peace and credibility during the electoral process, with many eagerly awaiting the final results.