Walewale: Dr Bawumia confident of winning as he wears white to cast ballot

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has cast his vote in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections at Walewale in the North East Region.
The Vice President, spotted in a white smock and surrounded by party supporters, went through the voting process, casting his ballot for his preferred presidential and parliamentary candidates.
Speaking to the media after observing the process, the Vice President expressed satisfaction with the voting process and optimism about being declared Ghana’s next President.
While urging voters to come out in their numbers to cast their ballots, he stated:
I must say, by the grace of God, I am very hopeful of winning this election. I think that we have done a lot of work. We have put our message to the people. I think the message has been well received. And I believe that by the grace of God, when all the ballots are counted, the NPP, myself and our parliamentary candidates will emerge victorious in this election.
Dr Bawumia further called for a peaceful process during and after today’s election:
So far, what I'm hearing in terms of reports around the country, there is calm, there is very little tension that I can see around the country. People are going to queue. In fact, I gather that people were queuing from midnight last night across the country.
Similarly, the NPP’s running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, also cast his vote this morning at the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.
Voting began at 7:00 am and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, paving the way for counting and the subsequent declaration of results.