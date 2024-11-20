We should give Otto Addo another opportunity – Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international Laryea has weighed in on the calls for Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to resign or be relieved of his role.

Laryea believes dismissing the 49-year-old coach and his technical team ahead at such a crucial time is not a good idea.

He said the technical team should be maintained for now, with Otto Addo in charge, to lead Ghana for the rest of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Laryea, sacking Addo now after a poor run of games that saw the Black Stars miss out on qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco will set the team back.

If we change the coach and technical team and bring new faces, it will be a disaster. I think we should allow him to at least finish the World qualifiers, who knows? Maybe he can qualify.

Deciding after that, he added, will be the right thing to do.

And then after that, we make a decision as a country. So we should give him another opportunity.

These comments from the ex-Black Starlets coach follow calls from Ghanaians who are disappointed that Ghana could not make it to the 24-nation tournament for the first time in 20 years.

The Black Stars finished bottom in Group F with only three points, failing to win any of their six group stage matches.