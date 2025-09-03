Big blow for Ghana as two key players set to miss Chad clash

Ghana’s preparations for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad have suffered a setback, with key players Alexander Djiku and Joseph Paintsil ruled out of the fixture.

The pair, who were both included in Otto Addo’s 24-man squad for the double-header, were unable to travel with the team to N’Djamena and will only join up with the squad ahead of the Mali clash in Accra.

Paintsil’s absence is due to travel complications, as he missed a connecting flight from New York after a delayed departure from Los Angeles.

The winger only touched down in Accra on Wednesday morning, long after the Black Stars had departed for Chad. Djiku, meanwhile, is in Moscow finalising a club transfer and is expected to arrive in Ghana on Friday.

With the duo unavailable, Addo will have 22 players at his disposal for Thursday’s Matchday 7 encounter at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

Black Stars prepare for Chad clash

The Black Stars landed in N’Djamena on Tuesday evening and are scheduled to hold a mandatory training session at the match venue on Wednesday, as required by FIFA and CAF regulations.

After the fixture, the team will quickly return home to prepare for the highly anticipated showdown against Mali on Monday, September 8, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The clash is expected to draw a large crowd as Ghana aims to strengthen their grip on Group I.

Currently, Ghana lead the group with 15 points from six matches, ahead of Comoros, Madagascar, and Mali.

Victories in both upcoming fixtures would move the Black Stars closer to securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Djiku and Paintsil are expected to feature in that decisive home tie.