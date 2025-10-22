Chelsea vs Ajax: Champions League Preview, H2H Stats, Lineups & Prediction

Both Chelsea and Ajax reach historic milestones in the UEFA Champions League as they clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. The Blues mark their 200th appearance in Europe’s premier club competition, while Ajax feature in their 250th top-tier European fixture, albeit under contrasting circumstances.

Match Preview

Fresh from a morale-boosting run, Chelsea enter the contest in top form and full confidence. Enzo Maresca’s side edged Benfica 1-0 in their last Champions League outing, with an own goal from Richard Rios handing the Blues all three points in a cagey encounter. Despite a late red card for Joao Pedro, the Londoners held firm to secure their second straight European victory.

Since that win, Chelsea have been on a roll, registering three consecutive triumphs in all competitions — including back-to-back Premier League victories over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Their dominant 3-0 win at the City Ground not only showcased their growing rhythm but also cost Ange Postecoglou his managerial post in Nottingham.

The pressure that briefly shadowed Maresca in September has now evaporated. His side are unbeaten in their last 15 home Champions League league-phase matches, losing just two of their last 60 European fixtures at Stamford Bridge — a fortress few teams have breached.

In stark contrast, Ajax arrive in London in crisis mode. The Dutch giants have endured a miserable start to their Champions League campaign, losing both opening fixtures — 2-0 to Inter Milan and 4-0 to Marseille — leaving them with zero points, zero goals scored, and six conceded. It’s their worst group-stage start since 2012–13, and head coach Johnny Heitinga is under mounting pressure.

Their domestic form offers little comfort either. Ajax fell 2-0 to AZ Alkmaar at the weekend, extending their poor run to just one win in six games and dropping nine points behind Eredivisie leaders. More worryingly, they’ve conceded at least two goals in each of their last six matches in all competitions—a defensive record that does not bode well ahead of a visit to Stamford Bridge.

This will be Ajax’s second-ever competitive trip to Chelsea, with their last meeting—the unforgettable 4-4 draw in 2019—still etched in memory as one of the Champions League’s modern classics.

Head-to-Head Stats

Matches Played: 2

Chelsea Wins: 1

Ajax Wins: 0

Draws: 1

Probable Line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Estêvão, Fernández, Neto; Guiu.

Ajax (4-2-3-1): Jaroš; Gaaei, Šutalo, Baas, Rosa; Klaassen, Taylor; Edvardsen, Gloukh, Godts; Weghorst.

Prediction

Given Chelsea’s impressive home record and Ajax’s current struggles, the Blues are overwhelming favourites to extend their winning streak. Expect Maresca’s side to dominate possession and create ample chances, with their attacking trio likely to overwhelm the Dutch defence.

