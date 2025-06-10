Football fan rushed to hospital after falling from upper stands during wild celebrations

A Welsh football supporter has been taken to hospital after tumbling from the upper tier of a stadium during his country's World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Monday evening.

The 29-year-old man fell from the top section into the lower stands at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Medical staff treated him at the ground before rushing him to hospital for further care.

The accident is believed to have happened as Wales fans were celebrating Brennan Johnson's equalising goal in the 70th minute, which brought the score to 3-3 in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter.

Fortunately, the BBC reports that the supporter miraculously escaped with only a "minor" back injury despite the significant fall. Hospital officials expect to discharge him within the next few days.

This incident comes just one day after a football fan tragically died following a similar fall during Sunday's Nations League final, highlighting the dangers that can occur in stadium stands during moments of high excitement.

READ ALSO: Footballer stoned to death by angry mob over phone theft claims

Belgium edge past Wales in seven-goal thriller

Around 4,500 Wales supporters had made the journey to Brussels to watch Craig Bellamy's team take on Belgium's Red Devils, who ultimately won the match 4-3.

The visitors endured a nightmare opening, finding themselves three goals behind within just 27 minutes. Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku had put Belgium firmly in control.

However, Wales showed tremendous fighting spirit to level the score. Harry Wilson converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time, before second-half strikes from Sorba Thomas and Johnson brought the Welsh level at 3-3.

Their remarkable comeback was cruelly undone in the 88th minute when Kevin de Bruyne, who will soon become a free agent, scored what proved to be the winning goal for Belgium.