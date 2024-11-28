Here's where the biggest stadium in the world will be

The Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca, Morocco, is set to become the world’s largest football stadium, with a capacity of 115,000 seats.

This new stadium will be ready in time for Morocco to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain, with Casablanca already chosen to host the final match.

Construction began in October 2023 on a 100-hectare site. Once completed, the Grand Stade Hassan II will surpass the current record-holder, the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, which holds 114,000 people.

However, the largest overall stadium in the world is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, with a capacity of 132,000, but it is used for cricket, not football.

Designed by Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi and sports design experts Populous, the stadium’s roof will resemble a traditional Moroccan tent, reflecting the country’s cultural heritage.

The stadium will be surrounded by gardens, smaller sports pitches, and botanical gardens, creating an “oasis of greenery.” This adds a unique blend of nature and sport to the stadium, located 38 km north of Casablanca.

The stadium will feature two stands, each holding 29,500 general admission spectators. Additionally, there will be five tiers of VIP hospitality stands, with space for 12,000 guests.

The Grand Stade Hassan II is expected to become a key venue for the World Cup and a landmark in Morocco’s sporting history.

Tarik Oualalou, the Lead Architect and founding partner of Oualalou + Choi, described the Grand Stade Hassan II as a project deeply influenced by Moroccan culture, combining both traditional and modern elements.