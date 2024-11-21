GFA summons Otto Addo to submit technical report on Black Stars performance

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has summoned Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to appear before the Executive Council on November 27, 2024.

This follows the Black Star's embarrassing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana missed out on the tournament in Morocco without winning any of their six qualifying group games.

Addo’s men were defeated 2-1 in the last game against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The poor run of games sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for the coach to resign or be sacked.

In response, the GFA held an Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to outline steps forward for the senior national team.

As part of the decisions, the Executive Council will meet Addo later this month, according to a statement by the GFA.

The Executive Council will meet the Head Coach of the Black Stars, Mr. Otto Addo, on the 27th of November, 2024, to discuss his Technical report on the just-ended AFCON qualifiers and the overall performance of the Technical team since assuming duty earlier this year.

Additionally, the statement said the GFA will embark on a football retreat at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on November 28, 2024, to meet and discuss the forward with key holders.

Members and stakeholders such as SWAG and the Media, National Sports Authority, PFAG, former captains and players, coaches, supporters, Football enthusiasts, Sports-related professionals (Medics, Economists, Marketers, etc), and Opinion leaders (including traditional rulers) will be invited to the Retreat.

The Ministries of Sports, Finance, and Education, and key Authorities such as Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Tourism Authority will be represented.