Ghana to battle Nigeria in WAFU Zone B semi-final for U-17 AFCON qualification

Ghana’s Black Starlets are bracing themselves for a blockbuster semi-final clash against long-time rivals Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship.

The eagerly awaited showdown takes place on Tuesday evening at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, with kick-off set for 7:00 pm local time.

The Starlets booked their spot in the last four after a convincing 3-1 win over Niger in their final Group A fixture. That result gave them the momentum they needed following a mixed start to the tournament.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, meanwhile, emerged unbeaten from Group B to top the standings, underlining their reputation as one of the strongest sides in African youth football.

This meeting goes beyond the typical semi-final stage. For both nations, it represents another chapter in one of the continent’s most famous rivalries at youth level.

The two countries share a rich history of competitive matches, and Tuesday’s encounter is expected to produce fireworks.

U-17 AFCON qualification on the line

Significantly, victory will not only guarantee a place in the WAFU final but also secure automatic qualification to the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

With that incentive on the line, both teams are likely to approach the contest with intensity and determination.

The Black Starlets will take confidence from their spirited showing against Niger, where they combined creativity in attack with improved discipline at the back.

Head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum is expected to rely on the same energy and tactical organisation to unsettle their Nigerian counterparts.

