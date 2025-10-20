GPL WK6 Round-Up: Hearts beat Chelsea, Dreams FC win first game, All Blacks end losing run

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season reached matchweek six with plenty of drama, goals, and thrilling performances across the country. From Hearts of Oak’s statement win in Berekum to Dreams FC’s long-awaited breakthrough, football fans were treated to another weekend of top-tier Ghanaian football action.

Here’s a full round-up of the key results and highlights:

Hearts of Oak Break Winless Streak with Commanding Victory in Berekum

Berekum Chelsea 0–2 Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways in style, defeating Berekum Chelsea 2–0 at the Golden City Park to end a two-game winless streak and maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Phobians, who had gone nine consecutive meetings without losing to Chelsea, extended that impressive record with a disciplined and confident performance.

After a goalless first half, Hearts broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Hamza Issah capitalised on a goalmouth scramble from a corner to give his side the lead. In stoppage time, Mawuli Wayo sealed the victory, finishing calmly after a rebound struck the post.

The result lifts Hearts of Oak to third place on the table with three wins and three draws, just one point off the top. Berekum Chelsea, meanwhile, see their recent revival halted after picking up four points in their last two matches.

Dreams FC Secure First Win of the Season with Confident Display

Dreams FC 2–0 Nations FC

At the Tuba AstroTurf, Dreams FC finally secured their first victory of the season, defeating Nations FC 2–0 to end a five-game winless run that had left them near the relegation zone.

Ernest Appiah opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute, settling home nerves and lifting the spirits of the “Still Believe” faithful. After the break, Suraj Seidu doubled the advantage in the 54th minute, ensuring much-needed three points for coach Winfred Dormon’s men.

The win moves Dreams FC up to 13th position on the league log with four points. Their strong home form — previously an 11-match unbeaten run at Tuba — seems to be returning just in time to reignite their season.

Swedru All Blacks End Losing Streak Against 10-Man Holy Stars

Swedru All Blacks 2–0 Basake Holy Stars

Swedru All Blacks put an end to their three-game losing streak with a convincing 2–0 win over Basake Holy Stars at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

The hosts started brightly, taking the lead in the 6th minute through Benjamin Adjei, who finished a fine team move. Hafiz Alhassan doubled the advantage in the 49th minute, pouncing on a defensive lapse to make it 2–0.

Holy Stars’ frustrations deepened when they were reduced to ten men late in the game after a rash challenge earned a red card. The loss marked their third straight defeat, intensifying relegation concerns.

Statistically, All Blacks dominated possession (59%) and had 13 shots compared to Holy Stars’ four, showcasing their control from start to finish.

Swedru All Blacks now turn their attention to a tough trip against Medeama SC, while Holy Stars face Heart of Lions in their next fixture.

Other GPL Week 6 Results

Medeama SC 1–1 Samartex

Bechem United 2–0 Vision FC

Hohoe United 0–2 Aduana Stars

Meanwhile, defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars will host Heart of Lions on Monday afternoon at Dun’s Park, while Eleven Wonders entertain Karela United in Techiman to wrap up the weekend’s fixtures.