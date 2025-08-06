Ibrahim Traore reopens stadium with special match between military and African stars

Burkina Faso's leader Ibrahim Traore welcomed some of Africa's biggest football names to officially reopen the country's main stadium after major renovations.
Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o and ex-Cameroon defender Rigobert Song were among the retired stars who travelled to Ouagadougou on August 4 for the grand reopening ceremony.
The stadium had been shut down for years after African football's governing body Confederation of African Football ruled it wasn't up to scratch for international matches. But under Traore's government, the ground has been completely refurbished and can now host top-level competitions again.
Thousands of locals braved heavy rain to watch a special match between the country's military team and the visiting African legends, which finished 1-1.
Eto'o, who now heads Cameroon's football federation, spoke for the group of former players during a meeting with President Traore earlier that day. He stated:
First of all, we want to say thank you for welcoming us to our home, your home.
READ ALSO: Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges after appearing in court
Eto'o praises Ibrahim Traore's leadership
The former striker was full of praise for his host, describing their meeting as "an immense joy" and adding:
We had the immense happiness of being received by His Excellency Mr. President of Faso, who is a pride for the Africa we love.
READ ALSO: Man United goalie Onana pays special visit to Burkina Faso leader Ibrahim Traore
Eto'o encouraged other African stars to visit Burkina Faso, saying:
I hope that for those who are in Ouagadougou for the first time, it won't be the last time. We need to come back because Burkina Faso is part of Africa, and as you can see, all these legends have brought a lot of smiles to this continent. We feel at home everywhere on our continent.
The day's events included parachute displays, traditional music and dancing, plus a cross-country race that drew big crowds.
MUST READ: Battling betting addiction: Silent cries of a pastor, police, prisoner, and psychologist
Traore praised the renovation work and highlighted the stadium's importance for Burkina Faso's international reputation.