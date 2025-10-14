We’re not there yet – Otto Addo urges Ghanaians to lower expectations ahead of World Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has called on Ghanaians to manage their expectations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cautioning that the current squad is still developing and not yet at the level of Ghana’s historic 2010 team.
Speaking after leading the Black Stars to their fifth World Cup qualification and his second as head coach, Addo admitted that while the team possesses talented individuals, it lacks the collective experience and top-level pedigree that characterised the squad that reached the quarterfinals in South Africa.
We have to take it game by game, you know? People who are now talking about the World Cup, sorry, but we are nowhere close. The squad, I think, made the quarterfinals in 2010. And they had seven or eight players who were playing regularly in the Champions League or at the top level. We are not there yet. No, I think that we have to put together good players and work hard so that they can get to this top level.
MUST READ: John Mahama: I want to see Ghana go beyond the semi-finals at the 2026 World Cup
Addo’s remarks reflect his realistic assessment of Ghana’s current football landscape. While the 2010 generation boasted household names plying their trade with top European clubs, Addo believes the current crop is still maturing and must gain more exposure at elite levels to compete with the world’s best.
But in those days, we had players playing for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, and Fenerbahçe. You don’t want me to share this class. As a regular player of Olympic Marseille in those days, they were like PSG. To play in this club as a regular player, it’s massive. And if you look at our players, please, with all due respect, we are not there.
READ ALSO: Cape Verde makes history, becomes second smallest country to qaulify for first World Cup
Reflecting on Ghana’s last World Cup outing in Qatar, Addo emphasised the importance of gradual progress and focus. He reiterated that the team’s approach in North America must be grounded in discipline and growth.
We’re not there. So, we need to take each game by game, and then we need to grow. And even in the last World Cup, we were very close. We had our chances to go to the next round. But this is also football. Sometimes, you know, you don’t use your chances, and then this happens. So, it’s very, very important that we strengthen ourselves. We use the training games to strengthen ourselves, and then we take each game one by one to get better.
What’s Next for the Black Stars?
Head coach Otto Addo will now turn his attention to assembling the best possible squad to represent Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With qualification secured, the focus shifts to preparation, consistency, and team cohesion.
In the coming months, the Black Stars are expected to engage in a series of international friendlies and training camps.
READ MORE: Chaos erupts as Kano Pillars fans chase referee after Shooting Stars’ late NPFL equaliser
These matches will allow Addo to assess player performances, test tactical systems, and identify areas that require reinforcement before the tournament.
The coach is also expected to integrate new talents while relying on experienced players to build a balanced and competitive team capable of standing up to the world’s best. The ultimate goal remains clear: to ensure Ghana not only participates but performs strongly at the World Cup next year.