John Mahama: I want to see Ghana go beyond the semi-finals at the 2026 World Cup

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his strong desire to see Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, surpass their historic 2010 World Cup performance by advancing beyond the semi-final stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Mahama said he believes the team has what it takes to emulate and even surpass Morocco’s remarkable 2022 World Cup run.

He stated,

We must follow in the footsteps of Morocco by going beyond the semi-finals and, who knows, with fingers crossed, bring the World Cup trophy home to make Ghana and Africa proud

Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup marks the country’s fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage. The Black Stars secured their place after amassing 25 points in 10 matches—winning eight, drawing one, and losing just one—under the guidance of head coach Otto Addo.

Otto Addo, who previously led Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, will now have a second opportunity to steer the team to new heights.

With a more balanced squad and renewed confidence, expectations are high for the Black Stars to make a strong impression in the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Mahama also called for national unity and unwavering support for the team as they prepare for the global showpiece.

He urged,

We must all rally behind the Black Stars. We must support them to the hilt. Let’s not bring in any partisan or ethnic considerations. Let’s give them our full support.

The Bigger Picture

Ghana’s best World Cup run came in 2010, when the team reached the quarter-finals in South Africa, the farthest any Ghanaian side has gone.

Fifteen years later, with a new generation of talent and a more experienced technical team, the Black Stars aim to write a new chapter in their football history.