Don’t listen to Broda Sammy’s songs if you want to go to heaven - Edward Akwasi warns

Ace Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has issued a stern warning to Christians and music lovers, urging them to desist from listening to songs by fellow gospel artiste Broda Sammy if they truly want to make it to heaven.
Speaking in an interview with Hello FM, the ‘Adea Mepe’ hitmaker declared,
If you want to go to heaven, you don’t have to listen to Broda Sammy and his kind of songs.
MUST READ: Allow Otto Addo to work in peace – Mahama urges Ghanaians after World Cup qualification
‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ selected for Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival
Background
The statement comes after a recent misunderstanding between the two gospel artists that sparked reactions on social media.
About a week ago, Broda Sammy became the centre of discussion during the one-week observation of the late Daddy Lumba’s passing, when a video of the event went viral online.
In the video, Edward Akwasi Boateng was seen offering words of advice to Broda Sammy, expressing concern about the controversies surrounding his style of gospel music.
Akwasi Boateng stated,
READ ALSO: Black Stars failure to qualify for AFCON was heart-wrenching and painful – Pres. Mahama
I want to tell Broda Sammy that he is embarrassing us. The Bible says that when a person repents, he becomes a new creature. If you have given your life to Christ, there’s no way you should behave like a worldly person. The Bible also says that money is the root of all evil. If you don’t stop, you’ll see what will happen to you in this country.
Broda Sammy, in a sharp response, fired back, accusing Akwasi Boateng of hypocrisy and misunderstanding his message.
Broda Sammy retorted,
You people hate the truth. God gave you a second chance, and through that, Prophet Bernard El-Bernard gifted you a car. I understand that money is the root of evil, but I’m also motivating people that money answers all things. The life you lived in those days isn’t relevant today. Watch how you talk to me next time—don’t attack me. Who are you? You don’t like the truth
READ MORE: Your fans will bring colour and style to World Cup – FIFA boss hails Black Stars [video]
The clash between the two respected gospel musicians has since generated heated debate among gospel music lovers and social media users, with opinions divided over whether Broda Sammy’s modern style aligns with traditional Christian values.