Kamaldeen Sulemana is the best player I have played with—Kudus

Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed that Kamaldeen Sulemana is the best player he has ever shared the pitch with.

The West Ham United star praised Sulemana’s qualities, expressing his belief that the Southampton winger has all the attributes needed to achieve greatness in football.

The two players have a long history. They grew up together at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before moving to FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Although their paths diverged after they left the Danish Superliga, they continued to reunite when called up for international duty with the Black Stars.

In an interview with Rising Ballers, Kudus was asked about the best player he has played with.

He responded

I’ll go with Kamaldeen [Sulemana] of Southampton because I have known him since he was young. We played at the same academy in Ghana and Denmark. He’s the best player I’ve played with. I think he has everything a winger needs to succeed.

Both players have since made their mark in the English Premier League, with Kudus starring for West Ham United and Sulemana showcasing his talent at Southampton.

What’s next for the Black Stars?

Kamaldeen Sulemana has regained his fitness and is now actively playing for Southampton.

The winger hopes to be recalled to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus will be looking to bounce back and deliver standout performances for the national team after Ghana’s disappointing failure to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under the leadership of head coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars are focused on securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.