World Cup is the best football tournament — Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian international and West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed his admiration for the FIFA World Cup, describing it as the pinnacle of football tournaments.

The 24-year-old, who recently participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, shared his thoughts in an interview with Rising Ballers, emphasising the unique appeal of the global event.

Reflecting on his experience, Kudus stated,

It was really nice. I think the World Cup is the best football tournament. The Champions League is up there, but the World Cup was just different in Qatar, my first time.

The former Ajax star highlighted the unparalleled atmosphere and significance of the tournament, which he believes stands above even the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

Kudus also shared the personal significance of having his family present in Qatar to support him.

My family flew all the way to support me, so it was an amazing feeling

The presence of his loved ones added to the memorable experience, making it even more special for the young midfielder.

Although Ghana’s campaign in Qatar did not progress as far as Kudus had hoped, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete on the world stage.

We didn’t go as far as I would have loved us to go, but it was nice to experience the World Cup. To be part of it was great.

The bigger picture

Looking ahead, Kudus is focused on helping Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

