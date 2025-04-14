Kisses, sexual favours, attempted assault - FA official accused of abusing women’s team

A senior figure at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has been accused of serious sexual misconduct involving members of the Malawi Women’s National Football Team.

Several players and staff claim the official pressured them into unwanted sexual acts during recent international tours.

The official in question, Daudi Mtanthiko, who is an executive member of FAM and was leading the team’s delegation, is said to have demanded inappropriate physical contact, reports Zambian news outlet BolaNews.

Team sources revealed to BolaNews that he asked for hugs, kisses, and even sexual favours during training camps and friendly matches abroad.

The accusations first came to light during the team’s visit to Zambia in February. It was reported that Mtanthiko made unwanted advances towards a member of the technical team.

Further claims emerged during the squad’s recent trip to South Africa, where they played two friendly matches against Banyana Banyana.

While in South Africa last week, two women from the technical staff reported that Mtanthiko had approached them and suggested they sleep with him.

Victim Speaks Out

One of the alleged victims bravely spoke to Bola News after Malawi’s second match in South Africa, sharing a disturbing account of her experience. She explained how it began with text messages from Mtanthiko.

The victim is quoted in the BolaNews’ original report as saying:

At first, he said I should come to his room to collect some money for shopping, telling me that my friends had already gone out. He said he had left the door open so I could just go in and get the money. I refused. Around 7 p.m., there was a knock on my door. When I opened, it was him. He walked in straight away. I tried to stop him, but I couldn’t.

She continued her narration:

He shut the door, took off his trousers, and grabbed me tightly, pushing me onto the bed. He said we should have sex. I refused, and he told me to behave, saying I was old enough.

I warned him I would shout for help, but he warned me not to. Then he begged me, saying, ‘Help me since it cannot be possible for me to return to my room charged like this.' I still refused. He then asked for a kiss, which I also refused. He asked for a hug, and I refused again. He forced me to hug him, but when he saw I was about to call for help, he left the room.

The victim said she reported the incident to team officials, who informed head coach Lovemore Fazili and assistant coach Maggie Chombo. However, no immediate steps were taken.

Another source also told BolaNews that:

We expected the coach or his deputy to act, but nothing happened.

The case has now reached FAM President Fleetwood Haiya, who was informed on Friday. When contacted, Haiya told BolaNews:

We’re seeing these stories on social media, but no official complaint has come to us yet. We will investigate and give a statement soon. For now, it’s too early to comment.