Liverpool set to break transfer record with £130m move for Alexander Isak

Premier League champions Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a deal worth around £130 million ($176 million), according to multiple media reports.

The transfer will mark a new British record.

The Athletic reports that the Swedish striker is scheduled to undergo a medical on Monday before finalising a six-year contract with the Merseyside club.

The fee eclipses the £106 million Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in 2023, setting a new Premier League benchmark.

Isak, 25, enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 campaign, netting 23 Premier League goals, second only to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. His form helped Newcastle secure Champions League qualification.

However, his summer has been overshadowed by a tense transfer saga, during which he trained separately after expressing a strong desire to join Liverpool.

Newcastle had earlier rebuffed a £110 million bid, but negotiations advanced following the club’s record signing of German forward Nick Woltemade for up to £69 million.

The move continues Liverpool’s ambitious summer recruitment drive.

The Reds have already secured Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez in high-profile deals.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted last week that Isak’s departure could become necessary, citing financial considerations under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

The Magpies had previously sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to ease similar pressures.

