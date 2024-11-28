Ghanaian foods to eat more as a sports person

As a sports person, what you eat has a big impact on your performance, energy, and recovery. Ghanaian cuisine offers many healthy and nutritious options that can help fuel your body for training, competition, and recovery.

Here are five Ghanaian foods you should consider eating more of to stay at your best:

Banku with Okra Stew

Banku, made from fermented corn and cassava dough, is a great source of complex carbohydrates. It provides long-lasting energy, which is essential for endurance during exercise. Paired with okra stew, rich in vitamins and fiber, this dish supports muscle recovery and digestive health, making it an ideal post-workout meal.

Fufu with Light Soup or Groundnut Soup

Fufu, made from pounded cassava or yam, is packed with carbohydrates that provide the energy needed for high-intensity activities. When served with light soup or groundnut (peanut) soup, you get a good balance of protein and healthy fats, which aid muscle repair and recovery.

Kenkey and Grilled Fish (Tilapia)

Grilled fish, particularly tilapia, is a great source of lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for muscle building and repair. When served with kenkey, a fermented corn dish, it provides additional energy and fiber, creating a well-rounded and nourishing meal for athletes.

Ampesi (Boiled Yam & Plantain) with Garden Egg Stew

Ampesi (boiled yam) is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, making it ideal for replenishing energy after a workout. Paired with garden egg stew, which is packed with protein, this meal aids in muscle recovery and helps keep you energized for your next training session.