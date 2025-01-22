Pro-wrestler took his life in hotel after spending Christmas with family – Court hears

A talented pro-wrestler took his own life in a hotel room just days after spending Christmas with his family, an inquest heard.

Kurtis Chapman, 26, was found dead by staff at the Ibis in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on December 28, 2023. Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp ruled that the sportsman, known as "Mad Kurt," took his own life, as reported by the Sun.

The court heard Kurtis had paused his wrestling career but had organised a contest in the near future.

He had also recently rekindled his relationship with his childhood sweetheart.

Mum Leah Chapman told the inquest:

Kurtis was a wrestler who performed across the country. This was the big passion of his.

She said her son was left “heartbroken” when he stopped wrestling but had taken up climbing as a hobby.

Leah also told the court that Kurtis had spent Christmas with the family and they had enjoyed “a few laughs” playing games together.

The mum added she had no idea why he did this.

What happened after boxing day?

The inquest heard Kurtis had small amounts of alcohol and ketamine in his system, but these would not have contributed to his death. He also enjoyed gambling but had saved some of his winnings and was not in debt, it was said.

Ms Rhodes-Kemp said at the time of his death, Kurtis' wrestling career “seemed to be back in place” and he had “no financial concerns.”

According to the report, the coroner also told the hearing he had just “spent a nice Christmas with family and appeared to be behaving normally without concern.”

She added:

For whatever reason, he didn’t go to friends or his girlfriend’s on Boxing Day. He went from his family to the Ibis, booked himself in, and he killed himself. I think it’s a complete and utter mystery as to why he did it. In order to reach a conclusion of suicide, I have to be sure that first of all the person took their own life and second that it’s more likely than not it was their intention to do so. I can comfortably conclude that he took his own life and intended to do so, I just wish he hadn’t.

Born in Portsmouth, Kurtis started wrestling as a teenager in 2014.

He competed in RevPro, Progress, IPW, and many other minor promotions.

It added:

We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life. One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters, and magnetic personalities. He will never be forgotten.