Randy Abbey to be appointed Black Stars management committee chairman – Reports

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Randy Abbey is reportedly set to be appointed the new chairman of the Black Stars management committee.

The GFA, according to reports by Angel FM, is set to announce Dr. Abbey as the leader of the senior men’s national team’s management.

This was agreed upon at the Association’s Executive Council meeting on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

At the meeting yesterday, the GFA officially dissolved the management committee following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morrocco.

A statement released by the GFA yesterday read:

Immediate dissolution of the Management Committee of the senior national football team, the Black Stars. In doing so, we sincerely thank the members of the Committee for their service to Ghana Football over the years.

This was part of other measures including the summoning of head Otto Addo, a planned football retreat to engage stakeholders, and an apology to Ghanaians for the team’s poor performance.

With the official announcement set to be made soon, Dr. Abbey is expected to lead a new-look Black Stars team moving forward. A transition, a turnaround of the team’s performances and results will be some of the key tasks he’s set to oversee.

Dr. Abbey would be taking over from Vice President of the GFA, Mark Addo if the reports are true.