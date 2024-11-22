Razak Simpson praises Jordan Ayew’s influence after Black Stars debut

Nation FC defender Razak Simpson has lauded Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew for his mentorship and encouragement during Simpson's debut for the national team.
The centre-back earned his first Black Stars call-up and delivered standout performances during Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers, including a draw against Angola and a narrow 1-2 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Simpson, who solidified his place in the team with his performances, credits Jordan Ayew for inspiring his confidence.
In an interview with Newton Lartey TV, Simpson shared how Ayew’s words helped him excel:
He really had an impact on me. The words that came from him were very inspiring. That’s what made me play the way I did. He came to my room to speak to me. He told me, ‘You’re here because you can play. You wouldn’t be here if you couldn’t play.’ He told me not to be afraid and to feel free to ask him for anything.
Simpson acknowledged Ayew’s leadership both on and off the pitch, emphasising how the captain’s encouragement boosted his confidence during a pivotal moment in his career.
The bigger future
Despite Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Simpson remains optimistic about his future. He is focused on helping Nations FC in their quest for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title while keeping an eye on future Black Stars call-ups.
Simpson also aims to feature in Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, where the four-time African champions will be striving to secure a spot at their fifth FIFA World Cup.