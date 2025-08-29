Razak Simpson remains in Black Stars’ plans – GFA Communications Director

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has affirmed that Razak Simpson remains an integral part of the Black Stars setup, despite his omission from the current squad.

His remarks come in response to concerns following the exclusion of the Nations FC defender from Otto Addo’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Chad.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Asante Twum emphasised that Simpson’s absence from the current list does not indicate that he has been dropped from the national team altogether.

Razak Simpson is still part of the team despite being left out of the squad for the Chad and Mali games

ADVERTISEMENT

He further clarified that the technical team works with a broad pool of players, and selection for specific matches can vary based on tactical requirements and player form.

He added.

There is always a bigger pool for the technical team to select their players from, so if a player is not included in a particular squad, it doesn’t mean he is no longer part of the team

The 25-year-old defender made his senior debut for Ghana against Angola during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and has since shown promise as a dependable option in defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next for Razak Simpson?