Champions League Draw: PSG to face Barcelona, Madrid drawn against Man City - Full details

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face a formidable challenge, drawn against Barcelona among others, while Real Madrid will meet both Manchester City and Liverpool in what promises to be blockbuster fixtures.

The draw, conducted at 18:00 CET, allocated eight opponents for each club, with matches scheduled from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026.

Full fixture details, including dates and kickoff times, will be released by UEFA on August 30, 2025.

Key Matchups

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): The reigning champions, fresh from their maiden UCL triumph in 2025, face Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Athletic Club, and Newcastle United. The PSG vs. Barcelona clash stands out as one of the most anticipated fixtures.

Real Madrid (ESP): The record 14-time winners will face Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiacos, Monaco, and Kairat Almaty. The showdowns with City and Liverpool are tipped to define their league phase.

Liverpool (ENG): The Premier League champions face Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Qarabağ, and Galatasaray—a challenging mix of European elites and ambitious underdogs.

Other Notable Draws

Chelsea (ENG): Will play Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Ajax, Atalanta, Napoli, Qarabağ, and Pafos. The Londoners’ fixtures include high-profile battles and opportunities to dominate debutants.

Barcelona (ESP): Alongside PSG, they meet Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Copenhagen, and Newcastle United, ensuring blockbuster group-stage drama.

Manchester City (ENG): Besides Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s side faces Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Villarreal, Bodø/Glimt, Monaco, and Galatasaray. A balanced but tough draw.

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG): The Europa League holders face Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Villarreal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague, Bodø/Glimt, Copenhagen, and Monaco, a tricky path for their campaign.

Kairat Almaty (KAZ): The Kazakh debutants face Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Arsenal, Olympiacos, Sporting CP, Pafos, and Copenhagen—a baptism of fire in Europe’s elite competition.

Draw Process and Format

The 36 teams were split into four pots based on UEFA coefficients. PSG, as champions, was automatically seeded in Pot 1 alongside Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona. Each club was drawn against eight opponents—two from each pot (one home, one away)—ensuring no same-nation clashes and a maximum of two opponents from any country.

The league phase operates as a single table:

Top 8 teams qualify directly for the Round of 16.

Teams ranked 9th to 24th enter the knockout play-offs.

Teams ranked 25th to 36th are eliminated.

Pots Overview

Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodø/Glimt, Marseille

Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabağ, Athletic Club, Newcastle United, Pafos, Kairat Almaty

Season Outlook

The 2025/26 edition, the 71st in the competition’s history, welcomes four debutants—Kairat Almaty, Bodø/Glimt, Union Saint-Gilloise, and Pafos—broadening the competition’s reach. England leads with six clubs, reflecting the Premier League’s strength, while Spain, Germany, and Italy remain dominant.

