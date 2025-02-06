Sports Policing Unit to be created in response to fan’s death at Ghana league match

The Ghana Police Service, in partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed plans to create a dedicated Sports Policing Unit aimed at improving safety and security at football matches, reports Ghanasoccernet.

This initiative follows the recent violent incident during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, which led to the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo-Dampare shared details of the new security measures during a closed-door meeting with club representatives. These measures are designed to prevent similar incidents in the future, per the report.

The Sports Policing Unit will work closely with supporter groups, ensure trained security personnel are present at matches, and enhance intelligence operations.

Furthermore, sports policing will now be incorporated into police training programmes to better prepare officers for managing football-related security concerns.

6 nabbed in connection with fan’s death

Meanwhile six individuals have so far been arrested as suspects after the brutal stabbing of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley at the Nana Konamansah Park on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The latest arrest was today when a female suspect was nabbed by the Ghana Police Service.

Police in a statement identified the suspect as Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, also known as Akosua Black Chinese.

According to the police, she is currently in police custody and now assisting authorities with their investigation into the incident.

The five other suspects arrested so far are Nsoatreman FC owner and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Joseph Kyeremeh, Agyemang Duah Owusu, Isaac Ofosu and Augustine Yeboah.