Stop external influence in Black Stars call-ups - Otumfuo tells Kofi Adams

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has issued a strong directive to the newly appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, to exercise stringent oversight over the Black Stars to prevent undue influence in player selection.

His Majesty emphasised the need for fairness and meritocracy, urging the minister to ensure that national team opportunities are awarded based solely on talent and performance, rather than personal connections or external pressures.

The Asantehene, who is also the Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, made these remarks during a recent meeting with the sports minister.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the national team, stating,

Make sure the technical team invites players who deserve to be in the national team. No other person should be allowed to bring their players to the team.

This call comes amid a period of significant decline for the Black Stars, who have struggled to meet the expectations of Ghanaians in recent years.

The team's recent failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) marked a historic low, being the first time in two decades and the ninth time in the nation's history that Ghana has missed out on the continental tournament.

Otumfuo described the team's performance as "disgraceful" and urged the minister to take decisive steps to restore the Black Stars to their former glory.

The Black Stars have been disgraceful these days. You have to get the Black Stars back on the winning track.

Challenges ahead for the Black Stars

The Black Stars, currently under the leadership of head coach Otto Addo, are under intense scrutiny as debates rage over whether he should remain in his position.

While the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed confidence in Addo, retaining him to guide the team through the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the sports minister has indicated that there are no compelling reasons to justify his continued role as the team's technical head.

With the World Cup qualifiers resuming next month, the Black Stars face mounting pressure to deliver results and reignite hope among Ghanaians.