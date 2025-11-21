Top 5 Sports Stories You May Have Missed from Nov 16–21

The past week delivered major moments across the world of sports, from Ghana’s struggles in the Kirin Cup to Morocco’s commanding sweep at the CAF Awards, a historic World Cup qualification, and new opportunities for African fans ahead of football’s biggest tournament. If you missed any of the action between November 16 and 21, here are the top five stories that shaped the global and African sports conversation.

1. Black Stars End Karin Cup With Back-to-Back Defeats

Ghana’s Black Stars wrapped up their participation in the Kirin Cup with a 1–0 defeat to South Korea in Seoul, marking their second loss of the tournament. The team conceded three goals in two matches and failed to score, raising concerns about their attacking efficiency and tactical sharpness. Despite moments of resilience, the inability to convert chances underscores the need for improved organisation and decisiveness in the final third ahead of future international fixtures.

2. CAF Awards 2025: Hakimi, Chebbak and Morocco Dominate – Full Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco celebrated a historic night at the CAF Awards 2025 in Rabat, securing multiple top honours. Achraf Hakimi was crowned CAF Men’s Player of the Year after a stellar season with PSG, where he helped the club win four major titles and reach the FIFA Club World Cup final. His efforts in securing Morocco’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup also cemented his place in history as the first defender to win the award since 1973.

Ghizlane Chebbak made history as the first Moroccan to win CAF Women’s Player of the Year, following her Golden Boot-winning campaign at the 2025 WAFCON.

Other key winners included:

ADVERTISEMENT

Yassine Bounou – CAF Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Chiamaka Nnadozie – CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year (third straight)

Bubista (Cape Verde) – CAF Men’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue Sharks to their first-ever World Cup

Fiston Mayele – CAF Interclub Player of the Year

Othmane Maamma & Doha El Madani – Young Player of the Year (Men & Women)

ADVERTISEMENT

Clement Mzize – Goal of the Year

READ ALSO: Sadio Mane reveals why he rejected Man United and join Liverpool after Van Gaal talks

Morocco’s U-20s were crowned Men’s National Team of the Year, while Nigeria’s Super Falcons earned Women’s National Team of the Year for a second consecutive time.

3. Curaçao Makes History as Smallest Nation to Reach FIFA World Cup

Curaçao players and fans celebrate World Cup 2026 qualification after a 0-0 draw with Jamaica at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on November 18, 2025. (AFP Photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Curaçao has officially become the smallest country ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup after a decisive draw against Jamaica. With a population of about 150,000 and a land size of just 171 square miles, Curaçao surpasses Iceland’s previous record from 2018. This remarkable achievement marks one of the most inspiring underdog stories in modern football.

4. New U.S. Visa System to Fast-Track African Fans Ahead of 2026 World Cup

African football fans could soon enjoy faster access to U.S. visas, thanks to President Donald Trump’s new FIFA Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS). The programme will offer expedited visa appointments for fans holding official match tickets for the 2026 World Cup. If fully rolled out, this initiative could significantly ease travel logistics for supporters across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Ghana Could Co-Host FIFA World Cup in the Future – Kofi Adams