Martha Bissah came into the limelight when he won gold in 800 metres in the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics.

However, she had issues with the Ghana Athletics Association and was handed a ban indefinitely for indiscipline and bringing the name of the association into disrepute.

Bissah has called for an investigation to be done on the Ghana Athletics Association regarding the ill-treatment meted out to athletics especially those who travel outside the country.

“If you look at most of the athletes, even when they travel, they have good relationship with their leaders, they constantly check up on their athletes because every athlete is an assert of the nation, so the leaders will want to know the well-being of the athletes but I don’t have that with the Ghana Athletics Association."

“We don’t have any good relationship as an athlete and them being officials, I don’t know their relationship with the other athletes but for me, nobody has a good relationship with me,” she said in an interview with 3Sports.

Martha Bissah added by disclosing that she knows nothing about the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah and will want the President to investigate them.

“I haven’t heard from him, this is my first time hearing his name as the head of the Ghana Olympics Committee because I don’t know nothing about him."

“Yes I love Ghana, it is my country, my family, my friends and loved one’s are in Ghana so I’m proud to be a Ghanaian but it will depend, as time goes on, trust me, I love running for Ghana but something has to be done in that Association (GAA) and I urge the President of Ghana to do something about that."

“If he is listening or watching, I really want President Nana Addo Dankwah-Akufo Addo to investigate the Association and know what is going and put things in place, so that Athletics can come back to Ghana again."

“I love practising, I practice everyday, as we are speaking now, I will go and practice when we are done because that is what will take me to where I want to be."