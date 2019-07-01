South African banks retain positions as the top financial institutions on the continent for 2019, according to The Banker's latest ranking of the Top 1000 World Banks.

South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco banks feature prominently among the largest banks in Africa.

Chinese banks also hold the top four places as the largest global banks.

Just like South Africa's banks, Chinese banks also hold the top four places as the largest global banks in the ranking whereas US banks place fifth to eighth.

In the 2019 rankings, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco banks featured prominently among the largest banks in Africa and the world.

Of the top 10 African banks by Tier 1 capital, South Africa’s Standard Bank retains the top spot in the 2019 rankings with $9.8 billion.

This represented a 3.7% fall on the bank’s Tier 1 capital in the 2018 rankings, however, with its position in the global table falling from 145th to 149th, The Banker said in its latest ranking.

Nigeria's Zenith Bank Plc featured on the top 10 list and 415th position in the world with $2.8 billion.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at the top 15 largest banks in Africa for 2019:

1. Standard Bank Group

South Africa

Tier 1 capital: $9.8 billion

2. FirstRand

South Africa

Tier 1 capital: $8.2 billion

3. ABSA Group

South Africa

Tier 1 capital: $6.8 billion

4. Nedbank Group

South Africa

Tier 1 capital: $5.1 billion

5. National Bank of Egypt

Egypt

Tier 1 capital: 4.6 billion

6. Group Banques Populaire

Morocco

Tier 1 capital: 4.1 billion

7. Attijariwafa Bank

Morocco

Tier 1 capital: $4 billion

8. Investec South Africa

South Africa

Tier 1 capital: $2.8 billion

9. Zenith Bank

Nigeria

Tier 1 capital: $2.4 billion

10. Banque Misr

Egypt

Tier 1 capital: $2.3 billion

11. BMCE Bank Group

Morocco

Tier 1 capital: $2.3 billion

12. Afreximbank

Egypt

Tier 1 capital: $2.2 billion

13. CIB Egypt

Egypt

Tier 1 capital: $1.7 billion

14. Ecobank Transnational

Togo

Tier 1 capital: $1.6 billion

15. Arab Africa International Bank