The World Giving Index ranks people’s generosity worldwide

The study was conducted in over 125 countries with a sample size of more than 1.3 million people.

In Africa for Kenya is ranked the most generous country for the past 10 years.

The World Giving Index was released on Tuesday (October 15, 2019) by the Charities Aid Foundation.

Even though there was a year-on-year ranking, the organization also conducted a research over the last 10 years on the most generous countries in the world.

The research was conducted in over 125 countries with more than 1.3 million people as sample size.

The first country in Africa over the 10 years ranked 11th on the global index.

Below are the top ten most generous countries in Africa and how they ranked globally