The two patients, a husband and wife, had recently returned to Burkina Faso from a trip to France and were now in isolation, Reuters reported.

Currently, eight African countries have recorded cases of coronavirus.

The countries include Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Togo and Egypt.

In Ghana, more than 40 suspected COVID-19 cases have been tested but the results have all been negative.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 113,000 people around the world and killed over 4000 according to CNN's tally as at Tuesday, 10 March 2020.