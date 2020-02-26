Details of Netflix's first original Nigerian series have been revealed.

For now, this project remains unnamed. However, we know a little about the plot, directors and the cast.

Below is what we know so far about the first of Netflix's projects from Nigeria.

On February 25, 2020, Netflix officially announced its entry into the Nigerian market by launching its @NetflixNaija handle on social media.

This was followed by an exclusive event where details of the first Netflix Original Nigerian series were revealed.

Here is everything we know so far:

Plot

Netflix's first local project is an untitled six-part show “set in modern-day Nigeria and shot in Lagos," according to the company's statement.

The press release adds, "This drama tells the story of Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister’s death."

Nigerian filmmaker Akin Omotosho is in charge of the project

The series was inspired by a moment from Omotosho’s childhood. “As a child growing up in Ile-Ife, a teacher walked into the classroom and said, ‘let me tell you about the gods,'" he revealed.

Continuing, he said, “At that time, this kid, who didn’t know he will be a filmmaker, has been waiting for the day he will have the opportunity to take this story and present our culture to the world, and it wouldn’t have been possible without you guys.”

This explains why the series has been dubbed the “Akin Omotoso Project.” Omotosho will be co-directing with C. J. Obasi and Daniel Oriahi. It will be co-produced by Kemi Lala-Akindoju.

The script was co-written by Omotosho, Steve, Posha, and Dami Elebe.

Cast

The series has Kate Henshaw and Ade Laoye in lead roles. Other castmates include Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, and Kehinde Bankole.

Commenting on Netflix's growing interest in the Nigerian film industry, Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix’s African Originals head said, “Our continent has a wealth of diversity, multiplicity and beauty in stories that have yet to be told and we want to be top of mind for creators in Nigeria, especially when it comes to stories they haven’t had a chance to tell yet."

For now, there is no news about the show's release date. However, Netflix's first original South African series,"Queen Sono," is coming out later this week.