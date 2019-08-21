Producer Price Index for July 2019 increases to 8.8%.

The increase was driven largely by the Mining and Quarrying sector.

Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the lowest with 0.3 percent.

This represents an increase of 1.7 percentage points from the 7.1 percent recorded in June.

The Deputy Government Statistician for the country, David Kombat, commenting on the increase said that the PPI for July was driven largely by the Mining and Quarrying sector.

For the year-on-year inflation, the Mining and Quarrying sector recorded the highest inflation of 27.6% in July.

It was followed by utility subsector with inflation of 6.9% with manufacturing recording the lowest inflation of 5.4%.

With respect to the monthly changes, Utilities recorded the highest inflation rate of 5.9 percent, followed by Mining and quarrying sub-sector with 4.8 percent.

The Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the lowest inflation rate of 0.3 percent.