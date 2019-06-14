The British Council and Young Readers Library to host the 2019 edition of the 30 Books Challenge.

The theme for this year’s reading challenge is Space Chase.

The aim of the Challenge is to instill a culture of reading in children and stimulate their minds.

The British Council has partnered with the Young Readers Library to launch the 2019 edition of the 30 Books Challenge, which will build on the success of the previous year.

In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA by Pulse, the Council said the 30 Books Challenge scheduled will hold between July 22nd to August 20th, 2019.

“The aim is to instill a culture of reading in children and stimulate their minds while engaging them in a fun and productive way during the forthcoming summer holidays.

“Adults/parents are encouraged to read along to bond with their children/wards and model the reading culture to them,” the statement added.

To register for the 30 Books challenge, visit http://bit.ly/30BooksChallenge

For adults/parents read along, visit http://bit.ly/readalong-forparents

The event is scheduled as follows:

PORT HARCOURT

SATURDAY, 15TH JUNE, 2019

Excellent Pearls School 14 Okoh Close Eliada Layout Rumuogba.

KANO

SATURDAY, 22 ND JUNE, 2019

JUNE, 2019 Asha Int’l model school 53/54 Ummaru Isyaku Kiru line,Farm Centre, Tarauni LGA, Kano

LAGOS

SATURDAY, 29 TH JUNE, 2019

JUNE, 2019 BRITISH COUNCIL OFFICE, 20 Thompson Avenue Ikoyi Lagos

ABUJA

SATURDAY, 6 TH JULY, 2019

JULY, 2019 The Centagon International School 29/31 Mississippi Street, Maitama, Abuja.

British Council said the challenge will culminate with an award ceremony in September to recognise outstanding participants and children authors.