She is expected to improve “the BBC’s on-air talent portrayal and commissioning” and to represent all minority communities across the corporation’s output.

She will also be responsible for increasing the diversity of staff involved in the programme-commissioning process.

The Director-General of BBC, Tony Hall who announced June’s appointment noted that she would have "a wide remit to deliver change".

June Sarpong after her appointment also expressed her excitement to work for the company.

She said, "I relish the challenge of working with senior leadership to make the BBC more inclusive and representative of the broad and diverse audience it serves."

About June Sarpong

June Sarpong is known for appearing on Channel 4's youth strand T4, Loose Women and Sky News.

She was born in Newham to Ghanaian parents.

She has written two books on diversity issues and been a prominent advocate for change in the media and beyond.