12th edition of Tech in Ghana set to kick off the festive season in Accra

Scheduled just ahead of the festive season, on Tuesday 28th November and Wednesday 29th November, the platform’s upcoming event will feature a custom-built stage and exhibition at the Accra Digital Centre, providing a dynamic space for an exceptional gathering of guests; united by a shared passion for driving Ghana's technological advancement.

‘Tech in Ghana has always been at the forefront of the industry's cutting-edge talent and conversations,’ says founder Akosua Annobil. ‘We’re relentlessly committed to providing delegates with an experience of the highest quality, ensuring they receive insights into the latest trends and developments shaping the future of Ghana's tech landscape.’

Organized twice annually in London and Accra, Tech in Ghana has been known to attract a dynamic mix of multinational corporations, startups, tech companies and government representatives. The upcoming edition boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, International Trade Centre, Farmerline, British High Commission Accra, US Embassy, Telecel Group, Taptap Send, MTN, GSMA, ECG, Tony Blair Institute, Yellowcard, Blu Penguin, Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, Konzoom, Kola Market, Cointelegraph, Menufinder Africa, Pulse, Google Developers Group, Nubian VR, and many more.

Investment and funding will take center stage with insights from leading investors such as Norrsken22, Injaro Investments, Enzo Capital, and Blackstar Group exploring options in the current African market. Another highlight will be a Kumasi Takeover, showcasing founders from the Ashanti Region who’ve built companies including Dext Technology, Incas Diagnostics, DefCanTalk, and Farmerline.

Students and representatives from the African Science Academy, Bluecrest University College, and the University of Energy and Natural Resources are set to deliver presentations, demonstrating the vibrant pool of young talent emerging from Ghana's educational institutions.

Startups will also benefit from breakout masterclasses, while roundtables hosted by the International Trade Centre and the Tony Blair Institute will delve into How to Scale as an Agritech in Africa and Ghana’s Digital Economy Policy, respectively.

‘Tech in Ghana has been a driving force in propelling the country’s tech landscape forward,’ Akosua adds. ‘As we enter our 12th edition, we are proud to continue empowering Ghanaian tech leaders, educators, ecosystem supporters and entrepreneurs, providing them with a global platform to learn, collaborate, and showcase their work.’

In addition to the main plenary sessions, delegates can expect immersive VR experiences from Relu Interactives and gaming tournaments led by the eSports Association and Gamers Association Ghana.

Tech in Ghana is an unmissable event for anyone interested in the future of technology in Ghana and Africa. For more information and to register, please visit www.techinghanaconference.com.

