5 conditions the NDC Minority want to see before approving 2022 Budget

Evans Effah

The Minority side in Ghana’s parliament, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, November 26, 2021, rejected the 2022 Budget presented to the House by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

After a series of heated arguments in the Chamber of the House by both the Majority and the Minority, the former staged a walk-out after alleging ‘bias’ and ‘disrespect’ on the path of the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.

The House continued with proceedings with only the Minority, all 137 members of the NDC caucus were present and they voted to throw out the 2022 Budget.

The Majority has since described the Minority’s decision as ‘unconstitutional’.

But in a statement , the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has also refuted the claims of unconstitutionality, and described the NPP Majority as irresponsible’.

Meanwhile, the Minority has also outlined five conditions that will see them approve the 2022 Budget.

The 5 conditions include;

  1. Government must include, reviews and withdraw certain policies and initiatives in the 2022 Budget, it will not approve the financial estimates.
  2. Government to withdraw the Agyapa deal and suspend the proposed 1.75% e-levy. 
  3.  The Minority has also advocated for a proper reconstruction of paragraph 829 of the Aker Energy deal relating to GNPC’s acquisition of stake from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum.
  4. The Minority wants government to review the benchmark value for imports as well as provide for the Keta tidal waves disaster.
  5. Unless the Government removes the draconian taxes contained in the rejected budget.

