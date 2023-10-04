The association accuses these actions of being intimidatory and disrespectful.
Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers issue ultimatum to gov't over tax compliance measures
The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has issued a stern ultimatum to both the government and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), demanding a reversal of certain decisions related to tax compliance and invigilation exercises.
At a press conference held recently, the Head of Communications for the association, Takyi Addo, expressed their discontent with the measures, stating that they have consistently followed the law and, therefore, find the directive from the GRA unnecessary.
"We are giving the government two weeks to engage with the Ghana Revenue Authority, or else we will close our shops. Why should they be coming to sit at shops in the name of tax compliance?" questioned Addo.
He emphasized the seriousness of their stance and their refusal to be further intimidated or mistreated by the GRA in the name of revenue collection.
The General Secretary of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Gifty Naana Fianu, conveyed their message to the government through the press conference, seeking a review of certain taxes that they consider burdensome.
"The taxes are too much, and I think we need to look at it. We are taking this action to protect our businesses, so the government should take steps to address our concerns," Fianu asserted.
Earlier, the association briefly closed down their shops for an hour as a demonstration of their discontent, with a promise to escalate their actions if the government does not review certain tax policies and reduce import charges in response to their ultimatum. This development underscores the growing concerns among various business communities in Ghana over the impact of taxation and the need for dialogue between stakeholders to address these issues effectively.
