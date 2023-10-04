Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers issue ultimatum to gov't over tax compliance measures

At a press conference held recently, the Head of Communications for the association, Takyi Addo, expressed their discontent with the measures, stating that they have consistently followed the law and, therefore, find the directive from the GRA unnecessary.

"We are giving the government two weeks to engage with the Ghana Revenue Authority, or else we will close our shops. Why should they be coming to sit at shops in the name of tax compliance?" questioned Addo.

He emphasized the seriousness of their stance and their refusal to be further intimidated or mistreated by the GRA in the name of revenue collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Secretary of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Gifty Naana Fianu, conveyed their message to the government through the press conference, seeking a review of certain taxes that they consider burdensome.

"The taxes are too much, and I think we need to look at it. We are taking this action to protect our businesses, so the government should take steps to address our concerns," Fianu asserted.