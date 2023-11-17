AfriMass to feature 5 CEO leadership perspectives scheduled for 22 – 23 November 2023

Each CEO will bring their unique insights and experiences to the table, offering valuable perspectives on how to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape. The discussions will focus on strategies for revenue generation, fostering innovation, and driving profitability, even in the face of disruptions and challenges in the dynamic world of advertising business in Africa.

AfriMass is committed to providing a platform for industry leaders across Africa to come together, share knowledge, and collaborate on solutions to the biggest challenges facing businesses today. As we celebrate our 5th anniversary, we are excited to continue our tradition of fostering innovation and driving growth in the African market.

The 5 CEO leadership perspectives at this year’s AfriMass 5.0 event will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Audience insight: explore innovative approaches to audience engagement in a growing media landscape”.

Human Capital: “Driving growth & profitability with Talents”

leadership on operational excellence for business growth

Tech insight: Ai & Newsroom Business: an overview of the influence of artificial intelligence on modern media practices.

Leveraging technology to drive innovation and revenue

We invite Advertisers (Brands), Media Owners, Content Creators, Event originators, Journalists, PR Executives, Marketing professionals, Ad Agencies, and Media Sales professionals, Ad Tech, Entrepreneurs, and Business leaders from across Africa and beyond to join us for this exciting event. AfriMass 2023 will be taking place on 22 – 23 November 2023 at the Accra Digital Centre and will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, networking opportunities, Business expo and more.

AfriMass is in partnership with PHD Media, Luxlife Experience, Ghana Digital Centres, Genet Services ltd, GWO SEVO Solutions Ghana Ltd and Graphic Business, with strategic partnership from Ghana Gold Expo, Africa Entrepreneurship Academy Clay Group, Empowerment Worship Center, Think Media Expert, Customer Service Africa, Reach marketing, Rhyme Consult, Infocus BCW Ltd, Shelter Mart Properties Hyperlink media Africa UltiFace Communications, Stames Software, Adplus Multimedia, Code Arthur, Ghanaweb & Mx24TV, Multimedia Group and Media General.

For more information and to register for AfriMass 2023, please visit www.afrimassnetwork.com or contact [0243024552].