At a ceremony to swear in the Board members, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, told the Board that the government, through the ministry, is redeveloping the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL) into a major trade hub in the sub-region.
Akufo-Addo appoints McDan as chair of Ghana Trade Fair Board
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed businessman Daniel McKorley as Chairman of the reconstituted Board of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL).
According to the minister, as part of this agenda, the company and the trade fair site are undergoing a major transformation and redevelopment, at the core of which is the development of a state-of-the-art Convention and Exhibition Centre of international standard supported by a mix of commercial facilities including hotels, offices, retail and leisure centres.
The minister informed the Board that the concept of the project has been developed, master plan approved and a land title secured.
Additionally, an infrastructure developer has been procured and the site has been cleared in readiness for the redevelopment.
He has, therefore, tasked the Board members to use their worth of knowledge and depth of experience to help efforts at restoring the enormous commercial and economic significance of the company by providing the platform for businesses to position themselves and tap into the long-range of business prospects that the Trade Fair Company offers.
The company’s redevelopment project, which covers an area of about 156 acres, when completed, would create a well-coordinated and well-managed world-class multi-purpose international Trade Fair Centre capable of attracting global trade and investment into the country and position Ghana as a regional trade fair hub, generate additional tax revenue from businesses and generate an estimated 10,000 jobs from the planning, construction to post-construction management.
Members of the Board include the Chief of La, the Chief Executive of the Company (Dr Agnes Adu), and Gloria Annoh-Wiafe.
The others are Mr Tobby Amankwah, Elvis Morris Donkor, Mrs Ruth O. Addison, Cecilia Gambrah and Mr Hubert Sevor.
