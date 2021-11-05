Akufo-Addo appoints McDan as chair of Ghana Trade Fair Board

According to the minister, as part of this agenda, the company and the trade fair site are undergoing a major transformation and redevelopment, at the core of which is the development of a state-of-the-art Convention and Exhibition Centre of international standard supported by a mix of commercial facilities including hotels, offices, retail and leisure centres.

The minister informed the Board that the concept of the project has been developed, master plan approved and a land title secured.

Additionally, an infrastructure developer has been procured and the site has been cleared in readiness for the redevelopment.

He has, therefore, tasked the Board members to use their worth of knowledge and depth of experience to help efforts at restoring the enormous commercial and economic significance of the company by providing the platform for businesses to position themselves and tap into the long-range of business prospects that the Trade Fair Company offers.

The company’s redevelopment project, which covers an area of about 156 acres, when completed, would create a well-coordinated and well-managed world-class multi-purpose international Trade Fair Centre capable of attracting global trade and investment into the country and position Ghana as a regional trade fair hub, generate additional tax revenue from businesses and generate an estimated 10,000 jobs from the planning, construction to post-construction management.

Members of the Board include the Chief of La, the Chief Executive of the Company (Dr Agnes Adu), and Gloria Annoh-Wiafe.