Akufo-Addo opens €20M worth phase II of Accra Compost & Recycling Plant

President Akufo-Addo made the statement when he commissioned the second phase of the 20-million Euro Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) yesterday at Adjen Kotoku in the Greater Accra Region.

He commended, especially the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) for its “relentless” efforts to support government to make Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

The second phase of the ACARP, which adds 800-tons line to the existing 600-ton facility, will provide metropolitan municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) within Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) a viable and cost-effective alternative to dumpsites.

It will also increase the plant’s capacity to bridge the existing gap of untreated solid waste within the GAMA.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, disclosed that the project was made possible with the support of their partners, Lubo Recycling Systems of The Netherlands.

He disclosed that the expanded ultra-modern facility will add 1400 more tonnage to its existing capacity of 600 tonnes of solid waste treatment, adding that this will further bring the total plant capacity to 2000 tonnes.

“Additional eight (8) equipment are being manufactured by Lubo Bollegraaf Group for the Integrated Recycling and Composting Plants (IRECOP) in Ho, Takoradi, Tamale, and Techiman among others,” he revealed.

It will help meet the growing demand for organic compost for soil enhancement, and also provide sustainable material and energy recovery solutions to the high or increasing levels of recyclables in our Municipal Solid Waste processing, he further added.

According to him, the newly expanded plant will have other new features including sorting, composting and plastic recycling to the existing structure.

Among other benefits of the project, he said, were offering sustainable material and energy recovery solutions to the high or increasing levels of recyclables in municipal solid waste.

The plant which started with a workforce of 150 will be adding an additional 200 more.

Dr Siaw Agyepong, therefore used the opportunity to express appreciation to the Ministers of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey, and Local Government and Rural Development Mr Dan Botwe