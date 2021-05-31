RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

BoG reduces policy rate to 13.5%

Authors:

Pulse News

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana has reduced its lending rate by a 100 basis point from 14.5 percent to 13.5 percent.

Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison
Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison Pulse Ghana

What this means is that individuals and businesses will be seeing a drop in the cost of borrowing.

Recommended articles

This is the first time the Prime rate has been lowered post-COVID-19.

According to Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, their redecision was based on the global financing conditions which remain favorable in the first quarter of this year as well as on the domestic front, underlying inflation which subdued marginal signaling growth in the economy post-covid-19.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addision announced this to journalists at the 100th MPC Meeting on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome