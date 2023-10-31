Club Lager announces ‘Cheers to Chales’ initiative, offering a chance to win 10,000 Cedis for your friends

Ghanaians are known for their resilience. In the face of difficulties, we find solace in the unwavering support of our family and friends. It's this support system that defines us as a nation. Today, Club Lager, a proud product of Accra Brewery PLC (ABL), is excited to honor and celebrate this incredible support system.

Introducing the "Cheers to Chales" Initiative

Club Lager launched the "Cheers to Chales" first of its kind initiative at De-Mod North Kaneshie to honour our Chales' constant support. There was plenty of beer, food, and music from a live band, as well as indigenous act Wutah to serenade the Chales. Club Lager officially unveiled the opportunity to win 10,000 Ghana Cedis for your Chales. This initiative is a heartfelt way to give back to the community that has made Club Lager a beloved household name.

The Brand Manager, Emmanuella Odametey also spoke aboutthe unique neck label designs with motivational words created specially in honour of the Chales as part of the campaign. She went further to urge the Chales to look for one of these labels when drinking Ghanaians favourite Club Beer, Chale No Yawa, Chale You Do All, Chale We Move, Chale Vim, or Chale Cheersand celebrate your Chales.

How to Participate

Participating in the "Cheers to Chales" initiative is easy. Simply dial *899*9# and follow the prompt.

Chale, your chance to win 10,000 Cedis for your Chales is just a Club Bottle away.

Weekly Draw on TV3

Club Lager will select 20 random winners weekly through a live draw, which will be aired on TV3 at 8pm on Fridays. This draw ensures transparency and excitement for all participants.

Redemption Information

For the lucky winners, redemption of the 10,000 Ghana Cedis prize will be at the premises of Accra Brewery PLC, located at Graphic Road. This provides an opportunity for winners to visit and experience the heart of where Club Lager is made. Winners must provide their national ID Cards for redemption.

For more information, visit our website at [www.clublager.com] or follow us on @ClubLager across all social media.

For inquiries, please contact Customer Care contact informationCentre – 0800 433 433 WhatsApp 030 293 9905 and email customer.care@gh.ab-inbev.com

About Club Lager

Club Lager, a product of Accra Brewery PLC (ABL), has been a symbol of unity, friendship, and celebration for Ghanaians since 1931. With its crisp and refreshing taste, Club Lager has been the choice of many to share moments with friends and family.