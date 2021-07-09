Court acquits and discharges CEO of Reroy Cables over collapse of Capital Bank

But Ms Quartey-Papafio’s lawyers, however, filed an application of no-case, resulting in her acquittal and discharge.

The presiding judge described the role of madam Quartey-Papafio in the scheme of things as childish and not one in bad faith.

According to Justice Kyei Baffour, the prosecution also failed to establish a prima facie case against Ms Quartey-Papafio to warrant a defence, since no evidence showed she intended or acted in a way to steal money from the bank but was just a trustee for another person who wanted to purchase shares from the bank but had no knowledge that the said money was part of the liquidity support.

Also, the court held that the GH₵70 million in question was still in the custody of the Consolidated Bank and had not been appropriated or stolen by the businesswoman.

“A prima facie case has not been established against her. Rather, she acted childishly in the deal. The law does not punish the fool but the one with evil intention,” the court ruled.

The court, however, ruled that the three other accused persons have a case to answer since the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case against them.

The three were, thus, ordered by the judge to open their defence.